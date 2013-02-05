SEOUL Feb 5 South Korean shares slipped for a fourth day on Tuesday ahead of earnings from the banking sector, while renewed political uncertainty in the euro zone hurt investor appetites.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.77 percent at 1,938.18 points, a two-month low.

SK Hynix, the world's second-largest memory chip-maker, fell 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)