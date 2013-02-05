SEOUL, Feb 6 South Korean shares are likely to rebound slightly from four days of losses on Wednesday, in line with firmer global markets, but gains will be limited by continued foreign selling. "Seoul shares are very cheap right now so they appeal to investors, but gains will be capped by the number of sell orders that are coming on the market," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities. Some 9 trillion won ($8.5 billion) will leave the KOSPI by July, following U.S. fund manager Vanguard group's decision to switch from the MSCI index to the FTSE to track markets for its $67 billion emerging market fund. FTSE does not classify South Korea as an emerging market. U.S. and global equities bounced back on Tuesday as stronger-than-expected earnings and data from the United States underlined hopes for a quickening recovery. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.8 percent to 1,938.18 points on Monday, a two-month closing low. The KOSPI has fallen 2.9 percent since the beginning of the year. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,511.29 1.04% 15.580 USD/JPY 93.67 0.06% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.005 -- 0.049 SPOT GOLD $1,672.29 -0.02% -0.310 US CRUDE $96.68 0.04% 0.040 DOW JONES 13979.30 0.71% 99.22 ASIA ADRS 136.14 0.36% 0.48 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St bounces back after sell-off; results help >US bonds slip as investors flock to riskier assets >Euro rallies vs dollar,yen as ECB meeting awaited >Brent jumps,hits 20-week high on data, sentiment ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SK HOLDINGS ** The holding company of South Korea's third-largest conglomerate said on Tuesday that it will pay out a dividend of 2,500 won per share. The payout is worth 102 billion won ($93.8 million) at a yield of 1.5 percent, higher than an estimated 1 percent, according to Reuters data. Shares in the holding firm have lost 2 percent since last Thursday, when its chairman was jailed on embezzlement charges. ($1 = 1087.0500 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)