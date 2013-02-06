* Defensive plays buoy telecoms, pharmas
* SK Hynix and LG Display up more than 3 pct
* Builders Dohwa and Korea Eng up on Thai hopes
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Feb 6 Seoul shares were largely steady in
early Wednesday trade as telecoms and pharmaceuticals buttressed
the index while the exchange rate punished exporters.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.1 percent higher at 1,940.69 points as of 0228 GMT.
"The KOSPI will continue to disappoint unless then yen
weakens or some breakthrough occurs at the G20 meetings next
week," said Kwak Joong-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
The combination of a strengthening won and weakening yen has
hit exporters, the mainstays of the index, as worries mount that
their products will be less competitive abroad. The won
is trading at 1,089.2 against the dollar, which is
still stronger than the 1,100-mark exporters would prefer.
Hyundai Motor fell 1.47 percent, extending the
week's 1.5 percent loss.
Communications and pharmaceutical sectors were among the
biggest winners, as investors made defensive plays. The
communications sub-index, which comprises South Korea's
three telecom service providers SK Telecom, LG Uplus
and KT was up 2.8 percent, accounting
for 0.7 percent of the index move, according to Reuters data.
"Investment in infrastructure for the new LTE phone networks
was largely taken care of last year and marketing costs are seen
coming down this year ... so they will be more profitable now as
LTE subscriptions rise," said Choi Yoon-mi, an analyst at
Shinyoung Securities.
The pharmaceuticals sub-index was up 1.7 percent.
Among blue-chips, Apple Inc. suppliers SK Hynix
and LG Display were up roughly 3 percent, recovering
from Tuesday's slump that was triggered by worries about
first-quarter earnings.
Among small caps, builders Dohwa Engineering and
Korea Engineering Consultants jumped near the 15
percent daily limit on hopes that they will win some orders for
the Thai government's 12 trillion won ($11 billion) water
management infrastructure programme.
Overall, advancing shares outnumbered decliners 466 to 306.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was flat,
while the junior KOSDAQ edged 1 percent higher.
(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)