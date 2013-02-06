SEOUL, Feb 7 Seoul shares are likely to trade in a tight range on Thursday, with players saying the market has found a floor after falling for five days to a two-month low but it is unlikely to make significant gains after the yen hit a fresh trough against the dollar. The yen has slid dramatically in the wake of an aggressive stance on fiscal and monetary policy by Japan's new prime minister. The won rose 22.8 percent against the yen last year and is up another 5.6 percent so far in 2013, which helps Japanese exporters at the expense of their South Korean rivals. "The index is pretty much boxed in and will not rise more than 1 percent until the yen stabilises," said Koh Seung-hee, an analyst at SK Securities. He added that threats by North Korea to go beyond carrying out a promised third nuclear test in response to what it believes are "hostile" sanctions, could weigh on Seoul shares. The yen hit a 33-month low against the dollar on Wednesday on news that the governor of Japan's central bank will step down earlier than anticipated, paving the way for a successor who will aggressively ease monetary policy. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.1 percent at 1,936.19 points on Wednesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,512.12 0.05% 0.830 USD/JPY 93.58 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.964 -- -0.041 SPOT GOLD $1,677.10 0.00% -0.010 US CRUDE $96.62 -0.02% -0.020 DOW JONES 13986.52 0.05% 7.22 ASIA ADRS 136.86 0.53% 0.72 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll Street ends flat as investors pull back >Bond prices up as euro zone tension rattle investor >Euro slump vs dollar,yen as ECB policy meeting eyed >Brent rises, U.S. crude dips on inventory build ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **PACIFICPHARMA ** Cosmetics-maker AmorePacific said on Wednesday that it will make Pacificpharma a wholly-owned subsidiary, taking it off the market. Pacificpharma shareholders will receive 0.06 AmorePacific shares for each of their shares. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)