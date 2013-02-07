* Weak retail data pares early gains
* Techs outperform; LG Display and LG Elec up 1.6 pct
* Builders Dohwa and Korea Eng shoot up 15 pct again
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Feb 7 South Korean shares were largely
unchanged on Thursday after data showing a cloudy outlook for
Asia's fourth largest economy pared gains made by tech stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.1 percent higher at 1,937.04 points as of 0238 GMT.
The index dipped into the negative following a senior
finance official's warnings that South Korea's economy may fall
further after record declines in sales at top department and
discount stores last month. [ID:nL4N0B708Y
However, technology shares buttressed the main board,
with LG Display and its affiliate, LG Electronics,
both up by 1.6 percent.
"Although the first-quarter is a low season for techs, DRAM
chip prices have rebounded nearly 20 percent since January, so
this should give chipmakers a boost," said Lee Se-chul at Meritz
Securities.
There were 400 advancing shares against 401 decliners.
Among daily movers, builders Dohwa Engineering
and Korea Engineering Consultants jumped near the 15
percent daily limit for the second day on hopes that they will
win some orders on the Thai government's 12 trillion won ($11
billion) water management infrastructure programme.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.2 percent
lower.
(Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)