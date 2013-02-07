UPDATE 1-German shipping company Rickmers files for insolvency
HAMBURG, Germany, June 1 German shipping firm Rickmers filed for insolvency on Thursday, a day after its largest lender HSH Nordbank rejected a restructuring plan, the company said.
SEOUL Feb 7 South Korean shares fell for the sixth day on Thursday as investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,931.77 points, sinking to a two-and-a-half month low.
State-owned utility KEPCO fell 3.5 percent to a one-month low. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
HAMBURG, Germany, June 1 German shipping firm Rickmers filed for insolvency on Thursday, a day after its largest lender HSH Nordbank rejected a restructuring plan, the company said.
* CIIL entered into term sheet with potential target company and its chief executive officer