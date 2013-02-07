SEOUL Feb 7 South Korean shares fell for the sixth day on Thursday as investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.2 percent at 1,931.77 points, sinking to a two-and-a-half month low.

State-owned utility KEPCO fell 3.5 percent to a one-month low. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)