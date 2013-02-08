SEOUL Feb 8 Seoul shares edged higher on Friday, recovering slightly ahead of a local holiday after six straight days of losses.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,933.27 points at 0005 GMT.

Shipper STX Pan Ocean was up 8 percent after the Maeil Business newspaper reported that its creditor, Korea Development Bank reassured business partners of its continued support.

The market will be closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year and will reopen on Tuesday (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)