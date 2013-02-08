UPDATE 2-Egypt ratifies long-awaited law aimed at luring investment
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.
SEOUL Feb 8 Seoul shares edged higher on Friday, recovering slightly ahead of a local holiday after six straight days of losses.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,933.27 points at 0005 GMT.
Shipper STX Pan Ocean was up 8 percent after the Maeil Business newspaper reported that its creditor, Korea Development Bank reassured business partners of its continued support.
The market will be closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year and will reopen on Tuesday (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.
MILAN, June 1 Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have sent a letter to Italy's Treasury urging it to find a quick solution to rescue the two lenders, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.