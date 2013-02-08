UPDATE 2-Egypt ratifies long-awaited law aimed at luring investment
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.
SEOUL Feb 8 Seoul shares climbed on Friday, snapping a six-day losing streak after strong data from China underscored a recovery.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1 percent at 1,950.90 points, rebounding from a 10-week low hit on Thursday.
Hyundai Motor shares rallied to 4.8 percent, the sharpest one-day rise since September. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.
MILAN, June 1 Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have sent a letter to Italy's Treasury urging it to find a quick solution to rescue the two lenders, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.