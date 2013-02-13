* Foreign net buying continues for fourth session, supports
index
* Investors look to G20 meeting for currency move clues
* Energy and steelmakers up, some defensives down
SEOUL, Feb 13 Seoul shares rose Wednesday
morning as a pause in yen weakness lent support amid thin trade
with investors waiting for upcoming events such as the Group of
20 finance ministers' meeting and the Bank of Korea's rate
decision.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
1.1 percent at 1,966.65 points as of 0236 GMT, a six-session
high.
"The main board's rebound was driven by a break in the yen's
weakness, following signs that the won's strength has abated
somewhat," said Lim Dong-rak, an analyst at Hanyang Securities.
The yen was firmer against the dollar on Wednesday as
investors looked to the Group of 20 finance ministers' meeting
starting Friday for definitive clues on the international stance
toward the Japanese government's drastic monetary expansion that
sent the yen into a steady decline.
Sharp declines in the yen and a strong won dragged on South
Korean large-caps throughout January as the currency moves
increased the value of overseas earnings for Japanese rivals and
made them more price competitive.
Most sectors were bullish near mid-session, led by oil and
chemical shares as well as steelmakers. Oil
refiner SK Innovation rose 3.8 percent while POSCO
was up 1 percent.
Index heavyweight Samsung Electronics rose 0.5
percent, extending a two-day winning streak after dipping into
negative territory earlier in the session.
Some defensives were soft, with retailer Lotte Shopping
down 0.5 percent while food processor CJ Cheiljedang
fell 0.4 percent.
Foreign investors snapped up shares for the fourth session,
purchasing a net 101 billion won ($92.60 million) worth of KOSPI
shares near mid-session.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 547 to 236. The KOSPI
200 benchmark of core stocks was up 1.2 percent, while
the junior KOSDAQ gained 0.9 percent.
($1 = 1090.7250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Matt Driskill)