SEOUL, Feb 14 Seoul shares are likely to stay in a range on Thursday after steep gains on Wednesday, with investors forgoing large positions as options expire and the Bank of Korea is set to announce its key rate decision during the session. "The break in the yen's recent weakness is expected to support the main board, as currency issues are expected to be further discussed at the G20 finance ministers' meeting," said Park Sung-hoon, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities. The yen ended a volatile trading session little changed on Wednesday as concerns about currency wars and the fallout from mixed messages from the G7 put added focus on a G20 meeting in Moscow later in the week. World stock markets closed mixed. South Korea's central bank is seen holding interest rates steady at 2.75 percent on Thursday for a fourth straight month, 17 of 21 analysts surveyed by Reuters said. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.6 percent to 1,976.07 points on Wednesday, hitting a three-week closing high and logging its biggest daily percentage gain since Jan. 2. -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:38 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,520.33 0.06% 0.900 USD/JPY 93.21 -0.16% -0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.028 -- 0.049 SPOT GOLD $1,642.25 -0.01% -0.110 US CRUDE $97.01 -0.51% -0.500 DOW JONES 13982.91 -0.26% -35.79 ASIA ADRS 137.32 0.00% 0.01 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St pauses after rally to 5-yr high >Prices fall after lukewarm 10-year auction >Yen flat as cautious investors trim bets before G20 >Brent firm near $119, U.S. crude stocks rise ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **MERITZ FINANCIAL GROUP ** Meritz Financial Group Inc said in a regulatory filing on late Wednesday it is considering several angles for a capital increase including a rights issue, but nothing has been decided. Shares in Meritz Financial Group Inc fell 6 percent on Wednesday after South Korea's stock exchange ordered the financial holding company to confirm or deny a media report saying it was pursuing a rights issue of about 150 billion won ($137.52 million). **COSMAX ** Cosmetics manufacturer Cosmax Inc reported on late Wednesday a 2012 net profit of 22.4 billion won ($20.61 million), a 95 percent jump from the previous year. ($1 = 1086.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)