BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
SEOUL Feb 14 South Korean shares inched up to a fresh three-week high in thin trade on Thursday as investors awaited a weekend G20 meeting that could set the tone for future currency moves.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 1,979.61 points. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.