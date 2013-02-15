SEOUL Feb 15 South Korean shares finished little changed to hold around a three-week high on Friday after trading in a tight range, with investors on the sidelines ahead of a meeting of G20 finance officials in Moscow.

Automakers lost ground after a recent rebound, with Hyundai Motor down 1.4 percent and Kia Motors eased 0.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.08 percent at 1,981.18 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)