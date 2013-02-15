BRIEF-EUROXX SAYS WILL NOT PAY DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016
* SAYS WILL NOT PAY DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text : http://bit.ly/2qNuGWz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL Feb 15 South Korean shares finished little changed to hold around a three-week high on Friday after trading in a tight range, with investors on the sidelines ahead of a meeting of G20 finance officials in Moscow.
Automakers lost ground after a recent rebound, with Hyundai Motor down 1.4 percent and Kia Motors eased 0.4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.08 percent at 1,981.18 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)
FRANKFURT, June 2 The European Central Bank has rejected a staff appeal against the handpicking of President Mario Draghi's policy adviser, batting back the most high-profile challenge to date to hiring practices at the top of the euro zone's mightiest institution.