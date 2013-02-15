* Index inches up to highest close since Jan 22
* Hyundai, Kia lose after recent gains
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Feb 15 South Korean shares crept up to
close at their highest since Jan. 22 on a day many investors
stayed the sidelines before G20 finance officials meet in
Moscow.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added
0.08 percent on Friday to 1,981.18 points.
"The G-20 meeting would pave the way to put a brake on the
sharp fall of the yen for the past two months," said Cho
Young-hyun, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.
During the two-day gathering, finance officials from the
Group of 20 nations are expected to debate Japan's monetary
expansion policies, which have driven down the value of the yen.
But a Russian official said there will be no specific
mention of Japan's monetary policy in the planned statement of
the G20.
In recent months, the weaker yen has pushed down the KOSPI -
which has now been recovering - as it benefits Japanese
exporters who directly compete with South Korean firms in
automobile and other sectors.
Data showed the euro zone slipped deeper than expected into
recession in the last three months of 2012, weighing on the
KOSPI.
Automakers, who rebounded recently, fell on Friday. Hyundai
Motor was down 1.4 percent and Kia Motors
eased 0.4 percent.
Ssangyong Motor Co ended down 0.5 percent. Early
in the day, the stock rallied after the automaker said its top
shareholder India's Mahindra & Mahindra would
participate in a $74 million new share issue.
KB Financial Group dropped 2.1 percent after
Dutch financial services group ING said it sold its 5
percent stake to institutional investors for about 500 million
euros ($672 million).
Korean Air Lines fell 1.1 percent after the
carrier said it is conducting due diligence to buy a 44 percent
stake in Czech Airlines (CSA).
Move on day +0.08 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -0.8 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)