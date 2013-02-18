SEOUL Feb 18 South Korean shares edged down in morning trade on Monday after policymakers from the Group of 20 nations fell short of criticising Japan's loose monetary policies, dashing expectations of a stronger yen.

Automakers lost ground, with Hyundai Motor falling 1.4 percent and Kia Motors down 1.1 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 1,976.67 points at 0003 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Paul Tait)