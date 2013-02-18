* Domestic-focused firms gain, exporters lose

* Hyundai Motor, Kia fall on concerns about weaker yen

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Feb 18 South Korean stocks ended little changed on Monday, with gains in domestic firms offset by exporters as the Japanese yen weakened after Tokyo dodged criticism from G20 peers on its aggressive reflation plans.

Automakers lost ground on concerns that a softer yen would benefit Japanese rivals, with Hyundai Motor down 1.9 percent and Kia Motors losing 2.4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.04 percent at 1,981.91 points, managing to post a slight gain for a fourth consecutive session.

"Investors expected G20 leaders to find common ground in averting the yen's further falls, but the meeting failed to produce major achievements," said Kim Sung-soo, a fund manger at LS Asset Investment.

The G20 opted not to single out Tokyo, but committed members to refrain from competitive devaluations and said monetary policy would be directed only at price stability and growth. Japan said this decision is a green light to pursue its expansionary policies.

A weaker yen raises price competitiveness of Japanese exporters, which directly compete with South Korean companies in automobile and other sectors in overseas markets.

"The KOSPI will see a technical rebound to the 1,920- and 1,930-levels. But it will be difficult for the KOSPI to rise sharply as long as the weak yen persists," Kim said.

In contrast, domestic-focused shares such as telecom companies and electricity firms climbed.

SK Telecom, South Korea's top mobile carrier, firmed 2.7 percent, while third-placed LG Uplus advanced 4 percent.

Shipbuilders extended gains, with Hyundai Heavy Industries rising 1.4 percent and Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering up 0.7 percent.

"Shipbuilders' fourth-quarter earnings were lower than expected, but negative factors have been largely priced in," said Lee Kang-rok, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities.

"Shipbuilding orders are expected to increase from last year, which would lift shares," he said.

Among heavyweights, Samsung Electronics snapped a five-day gain, falling 0.5 percent, while POSCO inched up 0.3 percent.

