SEOUL, Feb 19 Seoul shares may stuggle to gain
momentum on Tuesday, after Wall Street was closed for a holiday
overnight and as worries linger about the impact of a weaker
Japanese yen following a weekend meeting of Group of 20 nations.
But foreign buyers, who have been snapping up South Korean
stocks this month, should lend support, analysts said.
"The market will not move much today with lack of major
news. The market has been taking a breather recently after
staging a recovery earlier this month," said Lee Jae-man, an
analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
"The weaker yen has been priced in to some extent, and the
pace of its fall is expected to slow down," he said.
The yen resumed its decline on Monday after Japan signalled
it would push ahead with expansionist monetary policies, having
escaped criticism from the world's 20 biggest economies at the
weekend.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.04 percent at 1,981.91 points on Monday, managing
to post a slight gain for a fourth consecutive session.
On Monday, European shares were soft on lingering worries
about the economic outlook, especially for the euro zone.
However, activity was curtailed by the closure of markets in the
United States for the Presidents' Day holiday.
---------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:38 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,519.79 -0.1% -1.590
USD/JPY 93.91 -0.04% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.005 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,609.55 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $95.53 -0.34% -0.330
DOW JONES 13981.76 0.06% 8.37
ASIA ADRS 136.35 -0.34% -0.46
----------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SK HYNIX **
The world's No.2 computer memory chip maker after Samsung
Electronics plans to hold a board meeting on Tuesday
to decide on its new co-chief executive who will take over from
Kwon Oh-chul, a spokeswoman said on Monday.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Additional reporting by Miyoung Kim;
Editing by Richard Pullin)