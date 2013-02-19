* New BOJ governor in focus as market eyes direction of yen

* Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors rebound

* Technology shares, shipbuilders gain

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Feb 19 South Korean stocks ended slightly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by automakers, as investors waited on the appointment of Japan's next central bank governor to help gauge the future direction of the yen.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.2 percent at 1,985.83 points, a near four-week closing high, propped up by continued foreign buying.

The market is focusing on the nomination for the top job at the Bank of Japan after Feb. 24 for clues on the yen,, which has been declining in recent months and hurting the prospects of South Korean firms.

"We expect the next BOJ governor to have an aggressive monetary policy after the G20 failed to put a brake on the yen's fall," said Jeon Jong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

"The weak yen and poor earnings have been already priced in the KOSPI, which has lagged behind its overseas peers this year," he said.

A weaker yen raises the price competitiveness of Japanese exporters and poses a disadvantage to South Korean rivals in overseas markets.

South Korean auto stocks rebounded as the Japanese yen firmed, with Hyundai Motor up 0.5 percent and Kia Motors gaining 2.3 percent.

Shipbuilders extended gains on recovery hopes, with Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering firming 2.4 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding gaining 3.7 percent.

"There is a perception that the sector's earnings have bottomed out in the fourth quarter... But the market will not improve significantly from last year, limiting upside potential," said Lee Ji-hoon, an analyst at SK Securities.

Move on day +0.2 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.56 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)