* New BOJ governor in focus as market eyes direction of yen
* Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors rebound
* Technology shares, shipbuilders gain
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Feb 19 South Korean stocks ended slightly
higher on Tuesday, buoyed by automakers, as investors waited on
the appointment of Japan's next central bank governor to help
gauge the future direction of the yen.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.2 percent at 1,985.83 points, a near four-week
closing high, propped up by continued foreign buying.
The market is focusing on the nomination for the top job at
the Bank of Japan after Feb. 24 for clues on the yen,,
which has been declining in recent months and hurting the
prospects of South Korean firms.
"We expect the next BOJ governor to have an aggressive
monetary policy after the G20 failed to put a brake on the yen's
fall," said Jeon Jong-kyu, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
"The weak yen and poor earnings have been already priced in
the KOSPI, which has lagged behind its overseas peers this
year," he said.
A weaker yen raises the price competitiveness of Japanese
exporters and poses a disadvantage to South Korean rivals in
overseas markets.
South Korean auto stocks rebounded as the Japanese yen
firmed, with Hyundai Motor up 0.5 percent and Kia
Motors gaining 2.3 percent.
Shipbuilders extended gains on recovery hopes, with Daewoo
Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering firming 2.4
percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding gaining 3.7
percent.
"There is a perception that the sector's earnings have
bottomed out in the fourth quarter... But the market will not
improve significantly from last year, limiting upside
potential," said Lee Ji-hoon, an analyst at SK Securities.
Move on day +0.2 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -0.56 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)