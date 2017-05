SEOUL Feb 20 South Korean shares opened higher on Wednesday, with automakers and technology firms gaining ground after a pick-up in German economic sentiment boosted European and U.S. stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 1,997.73 points at 0004 GMT.

Automaker Hyundai Motor rose 2.1 percent, while chipmaker SK Hynix firmed 1.9 percent. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)