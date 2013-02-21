(Corrects Hyundai Elevator's share price)

SEOUL Feb 21 South Korean shares eased in early morning trade on Thursday, tracking U.S. falls as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting sparked concerns about sustainability of its bond-buying stimulus policy.

Hyundai Elevator tumbled 5.3 percent to 87,900 Korean won after the unit of Hyundai Group announced a plan to issue new stock worth 111 billion Korean won ($103 million) at a 69,300 won per share.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,016.20 points at 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Eric Meijer)