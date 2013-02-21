BRIEF-Braviken Logistik elects Christer Rapp as chairman
* ELECTS CHRISTER RAPP AS CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SEOUL Feb 21 South Korean shares snapped a six-day gain on Thursday, with institutional investors booking profits, spurred by worries about the durability of the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme.
Steelmakers led losses, tracking commodities which took a beating, also hurt by talk of a hedge fund liquidating positions. South Korea's top steelmaker POSCO went down 1.8 percent, while Hyundai Steel lost 1.7 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.47 percent at 2,015.22 points. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ron Popeski)
* ELECTS CHRISTER RAPP AS CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, June 1 Sri Lankan shares rose for a second straight session on Thursday, posting their highest close in nearly one week, in high turnover with foreign investors buying into the island nations' risky assets.