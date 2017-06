SEOUL Feb 22 Seoul shares fell early on Friday after lacklustre U.S. and European data pointed to weak economic growth, dampening investors' risk appetite.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics fell 1 percent in early trading, paring recent gains after shares had risen 7 percent between Feb. 1 and Thursday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.4 percent at 2,007.26 points at 0002 GMT. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Chris Gallagher)