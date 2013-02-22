* KOSPI holds gains after underperforming Asian peers in January

* Autos up, techs down; Hyundai Motor up 1.4 pct

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, Feb 22 South Korean shares inched up on Friday, driven mainly by algorithmic trading triggered by investors' bets on futures, but gains were capped due to uncertainty over the outcome of U.S. budget negotiations as well as elections in Italy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 2,018.89 points, off Wednesday's highest closing since Jan. 2 by just 0.3 percent.

Foreign investors' appetite for futures supported the KOSPI by triggering buy orders from algorithmic trading, said Woori Investment & Securities derivatives analyst Choi Chang-gyu.

KOSPI 200 futures expiring in March closed up 0.3 percent at 268.6, after rising as high as 0.9 percent during the session.

The advance in Seoul stocks was in line with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which rose 0.2 percent. Concerns remain about spending cuts across the U.S. government that will take effect on March 1, called the "sequester."

In addition, anxiety that Italy's national election this weekend could lead to a fragmented parliament and a weak government curbed risk sentiment.

The KOSPI had decoupled from a global rise in risk markets in January, underperforming Asian peers' 2.5 percent rise by falling 3.4 percent during the month due to concern over exporters' outlooks from the weakening yen and strengthening won.

But as currency moves recently showed signs of slowing, South Korean shares have climbed 3.1 percent between Feb. 1 and Friday.

Auto shares were on the rise, with Hyundai Motor closing up 1.4 percent. But tech shares fell, with heavyweight Samsung Electronics paring recent gains by falling 1.3 percent after shares had risen 7 percent between Feb. 1 and Thursday.

Investors favoured defensive plays, with department store chain operator Shinsegae closing up 3 percent while Lotte Confectionery rose 3.9 percent.

Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 422 to 377.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.1 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.8 percent.

Move on day +0.2 percent

12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012

12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012

Change on yr -0.6 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 (Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)