* KOSPI holds gains after underperforming Asian peers in
January
* Autos up, techs down; Hyundai Motor up 1.4 pct
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, Feb 22 South Korean shares inched up on
Friday, driven mainly by algorithmic trading triggered by
investors' bets on futures, but gains were capped due to
uncertainty over the outcome of U.S. budget negotiations as well
as elections in Italy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.2 percent to close at 2,018.89 points, off Wednesday's highest
closing since Jan. 2 by just 0.3 percent.
Foreign investors' appetite for futures supported the KOSPI
by triggering buy orders from algorithmic trading, said Woori
Investment & Securities derivatives analyst Choi Chang-gyu.
KOSPI 200 futures expiring in March closed up 0.3
percent at 268.6, after rising as high as 0.9 percent during the
session.
The advance in Seoul stocks was in line with MSCI's broadest
index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan,
which rose 0.2 percent. Concerns remain about spending cuts
across the U.S. government that will take effect on March 1,
called the "sequester."
In addition, anxiety that Italy's national election this
weekend could lead to a fragmented parliament and a weak
government curbed risk sentiment.
The KOSPI had decoupled from a global rise in risk markets
in January, underperforming Asian peers' 2.5 percent rise by
falling 3.4 percent during the month due to concern over
exporters' outlooks from the weakening yen and strengthening
won.
But as currency moves recently showed signs of slowing,
South Korean shares have climbed 3.1 percent between Feb. 1 and
Friday.
Auto shares were on the rise, with Hyundai Motor
closing up 1.4 percent. But tech shares fell, with heavyweight
Samsung Electronics paring recent gains by falling
1.3 percent after shares had risen 7 percent between Feb. 1 and
Thursday.
Investors favoured defensive plays, with department store
chain operator Shinsegae closing up 3 percent while
Lotte Confectionery rose 3.9 percent.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 422 to 377.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up 0.1
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.8 percent.
Move on day +0.2 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -0.6 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
