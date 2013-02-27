* Gains capped by Bernanke sequester warning
* Hyundai, Kia rise, hopes for mileage settlement
* KEPCO up 2.9 pct, utilities outperform
By Somang Yang
SEOUL, Feb 27 Seoul shares edged higher on
Wednesday morning after Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke
reassured investors that monetary stimulus measures in the
United States would continue.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
up 0.2 percent at 2004 points at 0228 GMT.
Other Asian shares were also rebounding on Wednesday
morning, with the MSCI's Asia index up 0.5
percent.
"Bernanke's affirmation for continued quantitative easing
helped calm markets which had been jittery over Italy's
inconclusive election results," said Park Sung-hoon at Woori
Investment & Securities.
However, Park said the gains were capped by the automatic
spending cuts that are set to begin in the United States.
While affirming the Fed's commitment to continued monetary
easing, Bernanke also warned that the spending cuts that are set
to take hold later this week would threaten an already
challenged economic expansion.
The electronics, auto and utilities sectors led the gains,
with 400 shares advancing while 357 declined.
Carmakers Hyundai Motor Co and sibling Kia
Motors were up 1.2 percent and 2.2 percent respectively,
bouncing back from losses in the past two sessions.
Hyundai is looking to settle lawsuits from U.S. consumers
who said they were duped by the automaker's misleading fuel
economy claims, according to a filing made in federal court on
Tuesday.
Kia Motors, is evaluating whether to join the
settlement.
"Unless the settlement is an unusually large amount, their
share prices will fare better if it is resolved quickly rather
than play out in a protracted court battle," said Kim Yoon-ki,
an auto analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
State-owned utility Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO)
rose 2.9 percent, leading the sector's 2.2
percent rise overall.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.6 percent
higher.
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)