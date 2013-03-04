BRIEF-OneCchicago announces May 2017 trading volume
* Says May 2017 volume of 1.5 million, an increase of 46 pct year-over-year Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Debanjan Bose)
SEOUL, March 4 Seoul shares opened flat on Monday as trading resumed after a public holiday on Friday. A run of strong U.S. data including, manufacturing and consumer sentiment figures out late last week is expected to lend support to the market.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.04 percent at 2,027.32 points at 0004 GMT.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Charter Financial entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Resurgens Bancorp - SEC filing