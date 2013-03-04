* KOSPI rose 3.3 pct in Feb as currency moves ease

* Samsung Elec up 0.5 pct after Apple's U.S. damages nearly halved

* Ahnlab up 15 pct after shareholder said to run in parliament by-election

SEOUL, March 4 Seoul shares were down on Monday morning as local institutions took profits after steep gains in February, while investors awaited clues from China's annual parliamentary meetings for new market momentum.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.3 percent lower at 2,020.93 points as of 0236 GMT, off last week's near two-month closing high.

"With currency moves comparatively calmer, the main board is being weighed by local institutions' profit-taking as investors look to market direction for exporters from China," said Kim Sung-hwan, an analyst at Bookook Securities.

Kim added the impact of the U.S. "sequestration" budget cuts appeared to be limited, as foreign investors continue to be net buyers.

Local investors sold a net 221 billion Korean won ($204 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.

The KOSPI rose 3.3 percent in February, racing to catch up to the year-to-date global rise in risk markets after falling 3.4 percent in January.

Seoul shares had underperformed Asian peers' 2.5 percent gain in January due to exacerbated concern over local exporter outlooks due to weakening yen.

Meanwhile, the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference began on Sunday and the National People's Congress, where Xi Jinping is expected to be confirmed as president, starts in Beijing on Tuesday.

Investors are looking for policy direction and reforms that could benefit South Korean exporters. Exports to China accounts for 24 percent of total South Korean exports.

Blue-chips were mixed. Shares in tech heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co were up 0.5 percent around mid-session, after a U.S. judge almost halved the $1.05 billion jury award Apple had won in its patents battle with Samsung.

Shares in search portal and online game operator NHN Corp rose 4.2 percent after South Korean regulators scrapped a proposal for rules that limited financial payments in online board games, easing concerns of an abrupt drop in online game sales.

Among mid- and small-caps, computer antivirus program developer Ahnlab Inc gained by the daily limit of 15 percent after news reports said its largest shareholder and former presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo would be running in an upcoming parliamentary by-election.

Declining shares outnumbered winners 455 to 306.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.5 percent higher. ($1 = 1082.8250 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)