SEOUL, March 4 South Korean shares fell on Monday, dragged by exporters including steelmakers, after China said it could tighten property regulations to curb housing costs.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.7 percent to close at 2,013.15 points as local institutions took profits after February's steep gains.

Shares in POSCO, the world's fifth-largest steelmaker by output, fell 3 percent.

