SEOUL, March 6 Seoul shares are likely to rise
on Wednesday after pledges of record spending by China to boost
growth and upbeat U.S. services sector data sent Wall Street to
an historic high.
"Foreign buying of local equities looks set to continue
after the Dow's record-breaking performance," said Kim
Sung-hwan, an analyst at Bookook Securities.
"The liquidity provided by China's commitment to spend will
also help the KOSPI approach the 2,100-mark in March."
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at
a historic high on Tuesday, breaking the pre-crisis closing
record of 14,164.53 hit on Oct. 9, 2007.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.2 percent to close at 2,016.61 points on Tuesday, narrowing
the early March loss to 0.5 percent.
The KOSPI fell 3.3 percent in January but compensated with a
3.4 percent gain in February.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,539.79 0.96% 14.590
USD/JPY 93.33 0.05% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.898 -- 0.019
SPOT GOLD $1,574.80 -0.02% -0.260
US CRUDE $90.82 0.78% 0.700
DOW JONES 14253.77 0.89% 125.95
ASIA ADRS 137.56 0.95% 1.29
------------------------------------------------------------->Do
w surges to new closing high on economy
>Euro inches up vs dollar as Dow hits record
>Brent oil lifted by shut pipeline
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SK HYNIX **
Local brokerage Shinhan raised its target price for the
chipmaker from 32,000 Korean won to 35,000 won, citing rapidly
improving earnings in the April-June period on rising prices for
its chips.
Another brokerage maintained its target price but affirmed
that DRAM chip prices will continue to rise.
SK Hynix closed up 3.8 percent on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)