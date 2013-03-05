SEOUL, March 6 Seoul shares are likely to rise on Wednesday after pledges of record spending by China to boost growth and upbeat U.S. services sector data sent Wall Street to an historic high. "Foreign buying of local equities looks set to continue after the Dow's record-breaking performance," said Kim Sung-hwan, an analyst at Bookook Securities. "The liquidity provided by China's commitment to spend will also help the KOSPI approach the 2,100-mark in March." On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a historic high on Tuesday, breaking the pre-crisis closing record of 14,164.53 hit on Oct. 9, 2007. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.2 percent to close at 2,016.61 points on Tuesday, narrowing the early March loss to 0.5 percent. The KOSPI fell 3.3 percent in January but compensated with a 3.4 percent gain in February. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,539.79 0.96% 14.590 USD/JPY 93.33 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.898 -- 0.019 SPOT GOLD $1,574.80 -0.02% -0.260 US CRUDE $90.82 0.78% 0.700 DOW JONES 14253.77 0.89% 125.95 ASIA ADRS 137.56 0.95% 1.29 ------------------------------------------------------------->Do w surges to new closing high on economy >Euro inches up vs dollar as Dow hits record >Brent oil lifted by shut pipeline ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SK HYNIX ** Local brokerage Shinhan raised its target price for the chipmaker from 32,000 Korean won to 35,000 won, citing rapidly improving earnings in the April-June period on rising prices for its chips. Another brokerage maintained its target price but affirmed that DRAM chip prices will continue to rise. SK Hynix closed up 3.8 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)