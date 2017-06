SEOUL, March 6 South Korean shares opened higher on Wednesday after pledges of record spending by China to boost growth and upbeat U.S. services sector data sent Wall Street to a record high.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.8 percent at 2,032.41 points at 0003 GMT.

Chipmaker SK Hynix rose 3 percent after a local brokerage raised its target price citing stronger earnings on rising chip prices. (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Richard Pullin)