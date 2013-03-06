* Hyundai Motor down 1.6 pct after recent gains
By Joyce Lee
SEOUL, March 6 South Korean shares rose on
Wednesday, helped by a record closing-high for the Dow Jones
Industrial Average, but the uptick was capped as auto stocks
took a breather from recent gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
closed up 0.2 percent at 2,020.74 points, edging closer
to the near 2-month high reached on Feb. 28
"Although the index began the day with a brisk rebound from
the Dow's record high, it has lost some steam in the absence of
market-moving news," said Lee Da-seul, an analyst from Korea
Investment & Securities.
"Selloffs from investment trust companies and profit-taking
continue to weigh," he added.
Local institutions were net buyers, but investment trust
companies sold a net 28.3 billion won ($26.03 million) in their
tenth straight session of selloffs as money steadily drains from
local equity funds since the benchmark closed above 2,000 on
Feb. 20.
Blue-chips were mixed, with tech heavyweight Samsung
Electronics up 0.7 percent, extending the previous
session's gains.
Samsung's plan to invest $110 million in Sharp Corp
had little immediate impact on share prices, but was widely
viewed as a positive move to acquire original technology, ensure
a stable supply of display panels and keep in check its rival
Apple Inc.
Shipbuilders were especially in demand, with Hyundai Heavy
Industries up 3.8 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding
& Marine Engineering rose 2.7 percent.
"Not only were U.S. and European stock markets bullish on
Tuesday, but approval is soon expected for U.S. shale gas
exports, lifting sentiment (on shipbuilders) by improving demand
outlook," said Park Min, a shipbuilding sector analyst at Korea
Investment & Securities.
Auto shares weighed, with Hyundai Motor falling
1.6 percent while sibling Kia Motors dropped 2.2
percent as both stocks pulled back after recent steady gains,
spurred by signs of slowing in the yen's drastic decline.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 417 to 382.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks closed up
0.3 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.1 percent
higher.
Move on day +0.2 percent
12-month high 2,057.28 14 March 2012
12-month low 1,769.31 25 July 2012
Change on yr -0.5 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1087.0000 Korean won)
