SEOUL, March 7 Seoul shares are set to rise on Thursday, extending the previous day's gains as better-than-expected U.S. private payroll data supports increased risk appetite spurred by the Dow's record close. "U.S. economic data continue to bolster outlooks for macroeconomic improvement, supporting the main board in the near future," said Lim Jong-pil, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. The blue-chip Dow Jones index extended its record-breaking run on Wednesday and world stock markets edged higher as U.S. data showing a steady manufacturing sector and strong gains in private employment supported equity markets. The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.2 percent at 2,020.74 points on Wednesday, edging closer to its near 2-month high reached on Feb. 28. ----------------------MARKET SNAP SHOT@ 22:33 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,541.46 0.11% 1.670 USD/JPY 93.94 -0.13% -0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.939 -- 0.041 SPOT GOLD $1,584.15 0.05% 0.840 US CRUDE $90.43 -0.43% -0.390 DOW JONES 14296.24 0.30% 42.47 ASIA ADRS 138.06 0.37% 0.50 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Dow ends at record high, S&P up on job picture >Prices fall on private jobs data ahead debt supply >Euro retreats vs dollar as ECB flags future easing >Oil falls to $111/bbl on U.S. inventory build ---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **SAMSUNG HEAVY ** South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd on Wednesday cancelled a $2.39 billion order from Oslo-listed Flex LNG for four floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) production units first made in 2008, the companies said. **KOREAN AIR ** The Czech government plans to sell a minority stake in flag carrier Czech Airlines (CSA) to Korean Air Lines Co Ltd, the only party interested in the loss-making airline, Czech Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek said on Wednesday. Kalousek said Korean Air had offered 2.64 million euros ($3.43 million) for the 44 percent stake. ($1 = 0.7692 euros) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)