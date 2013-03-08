* Blue-chips mixed; Samsung Elec extends losses
* Small-cap defence stocks up on increased North Korean risk
SEOUL, March 8 South Korean shares treaded water
on Friday as continued worries about North Korea and weakness in
the yen offset positive risk appetite from signs of economic
recovery in China and upbeat U.S. jobs data.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
0.1 percent lower at 2,002.43 points by 0238 GMT.
"Despite China's forecast-beating trade surplus,
geopolitical risk and yen's weakness appears to be playing a
large role in keeping the index flat," said Lim Dong-rak, an
analyst at Hanyang Securities.
China's exports grew 21.8 percent in February from a year
ago, leaving the country with a trade surplus of $15.3 billion
in February, ahead of market expectations for a forecast deficit
of $7.8 billion.
Meanwhile, Pyongyang said in a statement carried by the
official KCNA news agency on Friday that North Korea is
scrapping "all agreements on nonaggression reached" between the
two Koreas.
The comment came after the U.N. Security Council voted on
Thursday to tighten financial restrictions on Pyongyang in
response to North Korea's third nuclear test, and North Korea
threatened the United States with a preemptive nuclear strike.
The yen's decline also weighed, as the dollar hit a fresh
3-1/2-year high of above 95.10 against the yen during
trading on Friday. A softer yen benefits Japanese exporters
directly competing with South Korean firms.
Samsung Electronics fell 1.8 percent, extending
losses as foreign investors continued to offload shares after
dropping 2.6 percent on Thursday.
Various factors were seen weighing on the tech heavyweight,
including profit-taking after a 6.6 percent jump in the share
price in February and investors' preemptive selling on
expectations that shares would fall further after Samsung's
Galaxy S4 smartphone launch next week, based on a similar tumble
after last year's Galaxy S3 launch.
Meanwhile, Shares in Samsung SDI Co Ltd rose 3.6
percent around mid-session after a local newspaper reported the
battery maker will supply Volkswagen AG with
electric car batteries.
A spokesman for Samsung SDI said the company is in talks
with Volkswagen and other automakers to supply electric vehicle
batteries, but nothing has been decided.
Small-cap defence stocks extended gains on signs of
escalating tension between Pyongyang and Seoul, with shares in
weapons guidance systems maker Firstec Co Ltd up 2.8
percent.
Foreign investors sold a net 27 billion Korean won ($24.84
million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session, weighing on the
index.
Advancing shares outnumbered decliners 446 to 332.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.4 percent
higher.
($1 = 1087.1250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)