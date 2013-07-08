SEOUL, July 9 Seoul shares may open stronger on Tuesday after optimism over earnings sent Wall Street shares higher overnight, with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd likely to rebound after hitting a 10-month closing low, analysts said. "The market looks set to open in positive territory as global equities markets overnight performed solidly," said Cho Seong-joon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. Cho added Samsung Electronics shares, which had fallen more than 3 percent to end the previous session at their lowest level in 10 months, would likely post modest gains. "Samsung Electronics shares are oversold, so a rebound is likely today. However gains will probably be limited as investors remain disappointed over its earnings," Cho added. The smartphone maker last Friday released second quarter earnings estimates that were below market forecasts, prompting sharp falls in its shares for two consecutive sessions. Asiana Airlines Inc shares are set to continue their downward spiral after one of its airliners crashed in San Francisco with more than 300 people on board. The Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 was flying 25 percent below its intended air speed when it crash landed at San Francisco's international airport, U.S. safety officials said on Monday as attention focused on the actions of the pilots. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index finished down 0.9 percent at 1,816.85 points on Monday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:36 GMT------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,640.46 0.53% 8.570 USD/JPY 100.87 -0.08% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.638 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,235.34 -0.04% -0.550 US CRUDE $103.00 -0.14% -0.140 DOW JONES 15224.69 0.59% 88.85 ASIA ADRS 135.17 -0.49% -0.67 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St rises as attention turns to earnings season >U.S. bonds could extend rally >U.S. dollar edges lower but likely to resume gains >Brent crude edges lower as supply concerns ease The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished down 0.9 percent at 1,816.85 points on Monday. STOCKS TO WATCH SHIPPING FIRMS Shipping companies may be lifted by a 1.5 percent rise in Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities. MEMORY CHIP MAKERS Chipmakers like SK Hynix Inc could be weighed after U.S. semiconductor index fell over 2 percent overnight. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by x)