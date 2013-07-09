* Samsung Elec shares bounce on bargain hunting
* Asiana Airlines rebounds as market eyes probe of plane
crash in the U.S.
SEOUL, July 9 Seoul shares edged up on Tuesday
drawing support from strength in global equities overnight, with
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Asiana Airlines Inc
shares rebounding after their sharp falls in the
previous session.
However, investors were cautious before the start of the
earnings season while the broader market was also constrained by
falls in crude oil refiners after oil prices dropped overnight.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.2 percent at 1,820.00 points as of 0144 GMT.
"Investors are moving more cautiously ahead of the earnings
season. The market is also still in the process of gauging
whether strength in the U.S. job data last week was a good thing
or a bad thing," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae
Asset Securities.
"Investors are still unsure whether signs of economic
improvement in the U.S. is better for the market than the
premature reduction of Fed stimulus," Chung added.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 29.4 billion Korean
won ($25.51 million) worth of stocks, offloading shares for a
fifth consecutive session.
Samsung Electronics shares were up 1 percent after ending at
a 10-month closing low on Monday, which has prompted bargain
buying, analysts said.
Samsung Electronics share were trading at a 12-month forward
price earnings multiple of 5.7, Thomson Reuters StarMine data
showed. This was below the market's PE multiple of 8.6 and rival
Apple Inc's 9.9.
The smartphone maker last Friday released second quarter
earnings estimates that were below market forecasts, sparking a
7 percent fall in its shares for two consecutive sessions.
Asiana Airlines Inc shares rose 1.6 percent on
their second day of trading after one of its Boeing 777 aircraft
crash-landed at San Francisco's international airport on
Saturday.
"Today's media reports seem to indicate that the accident
may not be due to pilots' faults," said Kim Min-ji, an analyst
at E-Trade Securities, referring to local media reports.
The runway at the San Francisco airport assigned to Asiana's
aircraft had earlier been determined by U.S. experts as unfit
for landing for larger passenger jets, South Korea's Maeil
Business newspaper reported.
"Share moves will be volatile as investors eye the latest
media reports and developments on the investigation," said Kang
Seong-jin, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
Asiana's peer, Korean Air Line Co Ltd shares
were down 1 percent.
Crude oil refiners eased as oil prices fell
overnight.
SK Innovation Co Ltd shares fell 1.4 percent and
S-Oil Corp declined 1.7 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.4
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ rose 0.1 percent.
($1 = 1152.2750 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)