SEOUL, July 10 Seoul shares may open higher on Wednesday after Wall Street climbed on a lift in expectations for the next corporate results season, but gains were seen limited ahead of key Chinese economic data and major South Korean earnings.

"U.S. stocks performed well overnight, but this was mainly due to positive earnings momentum there. Such is not the case in South Korea, so momentum here will be limited," said Ko Seung-hee, a market analyst at SK Securities.

A disappointing set of second quarter earnings estimates from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd last week has led to many analysts cutting their forecasts for a wide range of South Korean companies and this too will likely keep investors at bay, Ko said.

China is scheduled to release trade and lending data for June on Wednesday.

Crude oil refiners like SK Innovation Co Ltd may rebound after crude oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic ended with moderate gains on Tuesday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.7 percent at 1,830.35 points on Tuesday. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:32 GMT----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,652.32 0.72% 11.860 USD/JPY 101.11 -0.03% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.640 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,249.94 0.09% 1.100 US CRUDE $104.60 1.03% 1.070 DOW JONES 15300.34 0.50% 75.65 ASIA ADRS 137.00 1.36% 1.83 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St rises for fourth day on earnings hope >U.S. bond prices end little changed >US dollar rallies on contrasting central bank views >Oil prices end moderately higher, stifled by dollar

STOCKS TO WATCH

DAELIM INDUSTRIAL CO

Saudi Arabian Mining Co said it has awarded a $825 million contract to South Korea's Daelim Industrial to build an ammonia plant in the kingdom.

DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD

Daewoo Engineering & Construction said it has won an order worth 481.2 billion won to build three container ships. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)