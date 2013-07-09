SEOUL, July 10 Seoul shares may open higher on
Wednesday after Wall Street climbed on a lift in expectations
for the next corporate results season, but gains were seen
limited ahead of key Chinese economic data and major South
Korean earnings.
"U.S. stocks performed well overnight, but this was mainly
due to positive earnings momentum there. Such is not the case in
South Korea, so momentum here will be limited," said Ko
Seung-hee, a market analyst at SK Securities.
A disappointing set of second quarter earnings estimates
from Samsung Electronics Co Ltd last week has led to
many analysts cutting their forecasts for a wide range of South
Korean companies and this too will likely keep investors at bay,
Ko said.
China is scheduled to release trade and lending data for
June on Wednesday.
Crude oil refiners like SK Innovation Co Ltd may rebound
after crude oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic ended with
moderate gains on Tuesday.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index ended up 0.7
percent at 1,830.35 points on Tuesday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:32 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,652.32 0.72% 11.860
USD/JPY 101.11 -0.03% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.640 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,249.94 0.09% 1.100
US CRUDE $104.60 1.03% 1.070
DOW JONES 15300.34 0.50% 75.65
ASIA ADRS 137.00 1.36% 1.83
Wall St rises for fourth day on earnings hope
ll St rises for fourth day on earnings hope
>U.S. bond prices end little changed
>US dollar rallies on contrasting central bank views
>Oil prices end moderately higher, stifled by dollar
STOCKS TO WATCH
DAELIM INDUSTRIAL CO
Saudi Arabian Mining Co said it has awarded a $825
million contract to South Korea's Daelim Industrial to build an
ammonia plant in the kingdom.
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD
Daewoo Engineering & Construction said it has won an order
worth 481.2 billion won to build three container ships.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)