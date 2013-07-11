SEOUL, July 12 Seoul shares are set to extend gains on Friday,
gaining steam from record highs on Wall Street a day after Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank will keep a loose monetary
policy for some time.
The benchmark KOSPI index shot 2.9 percent higher to 1,877.60 points
on Thursday, the highest close in three weeks, with foreigners buying a net 250
billion won ($223 million) of stocks, snapping a streak of six selling sessions.
"Rallies on Wall Street will brighten mood in Seoul market today. Foreign
investors will probably continue to return," said Cho Seong-joon, a market
analyst at NH Investment & Securities.
Battered technology stocks will likely continue to rebound, Cho said.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares, the biggest component in the
KOSPI index, rallied more than 5 percent and ended at a one-week closing high in
the previous session.
But shares in crude oil refiners and chemical firms like SK Innovation Co
Ltd may come under pressure after U.S. crude oil futures had their
steepest fall in three weeks on Thursday.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:30 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,675.02 1.36% 22.400
USD/JPY 99.03 0.09% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.572 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,286.86 0.17% 2.170
US CRUDE $104.54 -0.35% -0.370
DOW JONES 15460.92 1.11% 169.26
ASIA ADRS 141.15 3.06% 4.20
------------------------------------------------------------->
STOCKS TO WATCH
HANDSET MAKERS
Nokia announced a new smartphone, the Lumia 1020, with a
41-megapixel camera on Thursday in its latest bid to catch up with rivals
Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc.
ASIANA AIRLINES INC
There are no signs of failure of the autopilot or other key automatic flight
equipment on the Asiana plane that crashed in San Francisco last week, National
Transportation Safety Board Chair Deborah Hersman said on
Thursday.
MEMORY CHIP MAKER
Memory chip firms like SK Hynix could be lifted after U.S.
semiconductor index rose 2.1 percent overnight.
($1 = 1122.1500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)