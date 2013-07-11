SEOUL, July 12 Seoul shares are set to extend gains on Friday, gaining steam from record highs on Wall Street a day after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank will keep a loose monetary policy for some time. The benchmark KOSPI index shot 2.9 percent higher to 1,877.60 points on Thursday, the highest close in three weeks, with foreigners buying a net 250 billion won ($223 million) of stocks, snapping a streak of six selling sessions. "Rallies on Wall Street will brighten mood in Seoul market today. Foreign investors will probably continue to return," said Cho Seong-joon, a market analyst at NH Investment & Securities. Battered technology stocks will likely continue to rebound, Cho said. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd shares, the biggest component in the KOSPI index, rallied more than 5 percent and ended at a one-week closing high in the previous session. But shares in crude oil refiners and chemical firms like SK Innovation Co Ltd may come under pressure after U.S. crude oil futures had their steepest fall in three weeks on Thursday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:30 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,675.02 1.36% 22.400 USD/JPY 99.03 0.09% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.572 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,286.86 0.17% 2.170 US CRUDE $104.54 -0.35% -0.370 DOW JONES 15460.92 1.11% 169.26 ASIA ADRS 141.15 3.06% 4.20 -------------------------------------------------------------> >Bernanke's reassurance propel shares to record high >U.S. bonds gain after Bernanke calms concerns >Dollar falls on shifting Fed look >US oil sinks as fears of Midwest crude squeeze ease STOCKS TO WATCH HANDSET MAKERS Nokia announced a new smartphone, the Lumia 1020, with a 41-megapixel camera on Thursday in its latest bid to catch up with rivals Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc. ASIANA AIRLINES INC There are no signs of failure of the autopilot or other key automatic flight equipment on the Asiana plane that crashed in San Francisco last week, National Transportation Safety Board Chair Deborah Hersman said on Thursday. MEMORY CHIP MAKER Memory chip firms like SK Hynix could be lifted after U.S. semiconductor index rose 2.1 percent overnight. ($1 = 1122.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)