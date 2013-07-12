* Automakers tumble on looming China cities' car curbs

SEOUL, July 12 Seoul shares edged lower on Friday as the focus switched from U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments on sustained stimulus to major Chinese data due next week.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.42 percent at 1,869.41 points as of 0157 GMT after hitting the highest close in three weeks in previous session.

"Market is taking a breather after yesterday's rally. Profit-taking seen here and there," said Chung Seung-jae, a market analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Foreign investors were modest buyers of a net 10.5 billion Korean won ($9.4 million) worth of stocks, while institutions were sellers of a net 61.6 billion won, ending a four-session buying streak.

Automakers dragged on worries their Chinese sales may dip after news eight more cities in China, the biggest auto market, are likely to announce policies restricting new vehicle purchases.

Hyundai Motor Co Ltd shares extended falls to 4.7 percent and hit a 2-1/2-week low

"China accounts for about 20 percent of Hyundai Motor's total sales, and such news dampens its sales outlook," said Suh Sung-moon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Kia Motors Corp tumbled 4.7 percent, and auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd declined 2.1 percent.

But shares in STX Group affiliates rallied after STX Corp , the debt laden group's holding company, said late on Thursday it would sell its entire stake in STX Energy worth 270 billion Korean won ($240.61 million).

Proceeds from the sale will be used to improve the group's overall financial health, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The stake will sold to Japan's Orix Corp on July 18, a spokesperson at STX Corp told Reuters.

Shares in STX Corp jumped 5.3 percent and STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd rose 1.4 percent. STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd advanced 2 percent.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which had hit one- week closing high in previous session, slipped 0.2 percent.

Telecommunication shares outperformed as preference for defensive sector strengthened as investors turned more cautious.

Shares in SK Telecom Co Ltd rose 1.2 percent and LG Uplus Corp advanced 3.6 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.46 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.9 percent higher.

($1 = 1122.1500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)