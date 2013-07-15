Global auditor watchdog sets up home in Tokyo, Japan hopes to attract more institutions
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo
SEOUL, July 16 Seoul shares are likely to open flat on Tuesday, with investors hesitating to buy in the wake of mixed U.S. data.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.3 percent at 1,875.16 points on Monday, bouncing from an earlier low of 1,847.82 points.
"Investors are looking at markets and the economic backdrop today, and they cannot find strong positives that would compel them to place bets on stocks," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
Growth in New York state manufacturing for July accelerated, while June retail sales fell short of expectations.
"The market will likely move narrowly, dipping in and out of positive territory," Lee said.
Financial stocks such as KB Financial Group Inc could be buoyed after their U.S. peers rallied overnight on Citigroup's strong earnings.
Crude oil refiners and chemical companies such as SK Innovation Co Ltd and Kumho Petro Chemical Co Ltd could be lifted after crude oil futures edged up overnight.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:43 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,682.50 0.14% 2.310 USD/JPY 99.88 0.03% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.543 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,284.11 0.17% 2.120 US CRUDE $106.42 0.09% 0.100 DOW JONES 15484.26 0.13% 19.96 ASIA ADRS 141.42 0.57% 0.80 ---------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P 500 gains for an 8th day, boosted by Citigroup >U.S. bond prices rise as retail sales disappoint >Dollar up from selloff, Bernanke to set outlook >Oil prices edge higher on China, U.S. data
STOCKS TO WATCH
MEMORY CHIP MAKERS
Solid-state hard drive (SSD) maker OCZ Technology Group Inc forecast first-quarter revenue was below analyst estimates, citing tight supply of NAND flash chips, the primary raw material used in making SSDs.
CJ CGV CO LTD
Imax Corp and CJ CGV Holdings Ltd announced the expansion of their partnership with the addition of 35 new IMAX theatres. The deal includes 30 theatres to be installed in new construction projects across China. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Global audit watchdog forum opens permanent secretariat in Tokyo
April 3 Australian shares are expected to inch down on Monday, extending losses into the new quarter and tracking Wall Street, which ended lower in the previous session. Chinese iron ore futures, London copper and global oil prices fell on Friday, indicative of a rough session for material and energy stocks in the region. The local share price index futures was up 0.12 percent or 7 points at 5,855, representing a 9.9-point discount t
NEW YORK, April 2 Tesla Inc, the U.S. luxury electric car maker, said on Sunday first-quarter vehicle deliveries jumped 69 percent from a year ago to a quarterly record of 25,000 vehicles, bouncing back from delays in the previous quarter.