SEOUL, July 17 Seoul shares may open down on
Wednesday after Wall Street ended lower, with investors cautious
ahead of key domestic earnings and the Federal Reserve chief's
testimony to a U.S. congressional panel.
"Caution will dominate in the market today, though
substantial falls are not likely either. The market lacks
momentum at the moment," said Chang Hee-jong, a market analyst
at Daewoo Securities.
Chang added that shares in firms related to alternative
energy could extend gains on the back of a hike in power prices,
with solar panel maker OCI Co Ltd and
energy-efficient lighting producer Dongbu Lightec Co Ltd
rallying the session before.
The market could draw support from data on Wednesday that
showed South Korean producer prices in June fell again but at
the slowest pace since December, hinting that a long streak of
declines in Asia's fourth-largest economy might be
ending.
Crude oil refiners and chemical companies could be lifted
after Brent crude edged higher on Tuesday as U.S. gasoline
surged to four-month peak.
A 0.4 percent rise in U.S. semiconductor index
overnight may lift memory chip makers such as SK Hynix Inc
.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.47 percent at 1,866.36 points on Tuesday.
--------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:30 GMT---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,676.26 -0.37% -6.240
USD/JPY 99.15 0.06% 0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.532 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,290.29 -0.13% -1.700
US CRUDE $105.77 -0.22% -0.230
DOW JONES 15451.85 -0.21% -32.41
ASIA ADRS 141.26 -0.11% -0.16
--------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P retreat after 8 days of gain as Coca-Cola
drags
>U.S. bond prices firm before Bernanke testimony
>Dollar falls as market expects dovish policy talk
>Brent rises as U.S. gasoline hits 4-month high
STOCKS TO WATCH
TELEVISION MAKERS
German high-end TV maker Loewe AG has filed for
protection from creditors' demands, giving it three months to
turn around a business hit by falling prices and fierce
competition from Asia. Loewe has failed to keep up with
mass-market rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and LG Electronics.
HANDSET MAKERS
AT&T Inc customers will be able to upgrade phones once
a year instead of waiting two years under a new option that
involves monthly device payments as AT&T defends itself against
challenges from T-Mobile US.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Joseph Radford)