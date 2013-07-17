SEOUL, July 18 Seoul shares may open higher on Thursday after Wall Street ended firmer following comments by the Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the timeline for winding down the stimulus measures was not fixed. "This will not bring joy, but it is just enough to keep investors reassured," said Cho Byung-hyun, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities. The Fed chairman said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank still expects to start scaling back its massive bond purchase program later this year, but he left open the option to change that plan if the economic outlook shifted. Seoul's share market has been buoyed by expectations that rules that effectively compel the National Pension Service (NPS) to limit its ownership in listed companies may be eased soon. "Whether gains fuelled by pension fund buying will continue will be a focus today," said Tong Yang Securities' Cho. Pension funds bought a net 153.7 billion Korean won ($137.05 million) worth of stocks in the previous session. Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) shares may rise after it said late on Wednesday NPS has asked South Korea's top financial regulator to approve its plan to increase its stake in the state utility firm to 10 percent from 4.85 percent. Under current regulations, NPS has to keep its stake in KEPCO under 5 percent because the government does not want concentrated shareholdings in a national utility. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended up 1.13 percent at 1,887.49 points on Wednesday, the highest close since June 19. ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:37 GMT ---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,680.91 0.28% 4.650 USD/JPY 99.64 0.07% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.491 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,274.44 -0.07% -0.950 US CRUDE $106.58 0.09% 0.100 DOW JONES 15470.52 0.12% 18.67 ASIA ADRS 142.24 0.69% 0.98 ---------------------------------------------------------------> WallSt get a lift from Bernanke's flexible Fed view >US yields fall as Bernanke curb bond-buying worries >Dollar rebound from 3-wk low after Bernanke remarks >Oil rise as US inventories drop again, gasoline off STOCKS TO WATCH LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP South Korea's Hyundai Oilbank and Lotte Chemical Corp plan to spend 1 trillion won ($894 million) jointly to produce a million tonnes per year each of mixed-xylene and light naphtha from late 2016. CRUDE OIL REFINERS, CHEMICAL FIRMS Refiners and chemical firms may gain after Brent crude inched higher on Wednesday while gasoline prices fell slightly after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported further draws in American crude stockpiles and larger-than-expected increases in gasoline inventories. ($1 = 1121.5000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)