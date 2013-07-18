SEOUL, July 19 Seoul shares are set to open firmer on Friday after Wall Street hit record highs on better-than-expected earnings and assurances from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the timeline for winding down economic stimulus is not set in stone. "The market will start off firmly. U.S. share markets' strong performance overnight have buoyed sentiment here as well," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Dongbu Securities. The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Thursday after Morgan Stanley and others reported better-than-expected earnings. "The market continues to view Bernanke's comments in a positive light, and remain reassured about QE 3," Lee added, referring to the Fed's quantitative easing programme. But solar energy stocks like OCI Co Ltd may fall after news that China's Commerce Ministry issued preliminary anti-dumping duties on imports of U.S. and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon on Thursday. Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may also come under pressure after the Baltic dry index fell 0.4 percent overnight. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.6 percent at 1,875.48 points on Thursday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:34 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,689.37 0.5% 8.460 USD/JPY 100.52 0.12% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.534 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,283.55 -0.07% -0.940 US CRUDE $108.21 0.16% 0.170 DOW JONES 15548.54 0.50% 78.02 ASIA ADRS 142.11 -0.09% -0.13 ------------------------------------------------------------->Do w, S&P 500 end at all-time highs on earnings >U.S. bond prices fall on upbeat factory,claims data >Yen under pressure, major chart levels tested >US crude hits 16-mth high above $108 STOCKS TO WATCH LG DISPLAY CO LTD South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display reported on Thursday a 53 percent rise in quarterly profit, as stable prices of large-sized TV screens helped counter slower growth of smartphone display shipments to its key customer Apple Inc . MEMORY CHIP MAKERS Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it is considering investing 20 billion to 30 billion yen ($200-300 million) on new equipment to manufacture NAND flash memory chips used in smartphones and other digital gadgets as demand rebounds. LG CHEM LTD LG Chem, along with Panasonic Corp and its affiliate Sanyo Electric Co Ltd, agreed to plead guilty to separate price-fixing allegations involving automotive parts and battery cells, the U.S. Justice Departments said on Thursday. KIA MOTORS CORP Kia Motors' car plant in Slovakia ran at full capacity for the first time in its seven-year history in the first half of the year, boosting production by 6 percent year-on-year to 158,900 vehicles. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)