SEOUL, July 19 Seoul shares are set to open
firmer on Friday after Wall Street hit record highs on
better-than-expected earnings and assurances from Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that the timeline for winding down
economic stimulus is not set in stone.
"The market will start off firmly. U.S. share markets'
strong performance overnight have buoyed sentiment here as
well," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Dongbu Securities.
The Dow and the S&P 500 closed at record highs on Thursday
after Morgan Stanley and others reported better-than-expected
earnings.
"The market continues to view Bernanke's comments in a
positive light, and remain reassured about QE 3," Lee added,
referring to the Fed's quantitative easing programme.
But solar energy stocks like OCI Co Ltd may fall
after news that China's Commerce Ministry issued preliminary
anti-dumping duties on imports of U.S. and South Korean
solar-grade polysilicon on Thursday.
Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd
may also come under pressure after the Baltic dry index
fell 0.4 percent overnight.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended
down 0.6 percent at 1,875.48 points on Thursday.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:34 GMT---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,689.37 0.5% 8.460
USD/JPY 100.52 0.12% 0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.534 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,283.55 -0.07% -0.940
US CRUDE $108.21 0.16% 0.170
DOW JONES 15548.54 0.50% 78.02
ASIA ADRS 142.11 -0.09% -0.13
------------------------------------------------------------->Do
w, S&P 500 end at all-time highs on earnings
>U.S. bond prices fall on upbeat factory,claims data
>Yen under pressure, major chart levels tested
>US crude hits 16-mth high above $108
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG DISPLAY CO LTD
South Korean flat-screen maker LG Display reported on
Thursday a 53 percent rise in quarterly profit, as stable prices
of large-sized TV screens helped counter slower growth of
smartphone display shipments to its key customer Apple Inc
.
MEMORY CHIP MAKERS
Toshiba Corp said on Thursday it is considering
investing 20 billion to 30 billion yen ($200-300 million) on new
equipment to manufacture NAND flash memory chips used in
smartphones and other digital gadgets as demand
rebounds.
LG CHEM LTD
LG Chem, along with Panasonic Corp and its
affiliate Sanyo Electric Co Ltd, agreed to plead
guilty to separate price-fixing allegations involving automotive
parts and battery cells, the U.S. Justice Departments said on
Thursday.
KIA MOTORS CORP
Kia Motors' car plant in Slovakia ran at full capacity for
the first time in its seven-year history in the first half of
the year, boosting production by 6 percent year-on-year to
158,900 vehicles.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)