* Seoul shares turn negative as foreign selling persists

* LG Display shares dip despite better-than-expected earnings

* Solar energy shares rally on China tariff rate boost

SEOUL, July 19 Seoul shares gave up opening gains and turned lower in late Friday morning trade as earlier optimism following a rally by global markets overnight fizzled out, and investors shifted their focus back to major earnings in coming days.

"As key earnings are scheduled to come out, investors are growing more cautious. Samsung Electronics shares are the major victim of the cautious stance today," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.55 percent at 1,865.18 points as of 0152 GMT after rising to as high as 1,881.40 points in the early morning session.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 80.5 billion Korean won ($71.5 million) worth of stocks, offloading shares for a second straight session.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the biggest component of the main KOSPI board, was down 2 percent and hit the lowest level seen in a week.

LG Display Co Ltd shares slid 0.7 percent despite reporting a forecast-beating 53 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Thursday

"A slowdown in the TV market is worrisome - falls in LCD panel prices for flat screen televisions are inevitable," said Kim Young-woo, an analyst at HMC Investment Securities Co Ltd in a note on Friday. The brokerage has slashed the target price on LG Dislay by 13 percent to 34,000 won.

Solar energy stocks rallied on news that China's Commerce Ministry issued preliminary anti-dumping duties on imports of U.S. and South Korean solar-grade polysilicon on Thursday, because the tariff rate on South Korean manufacturers was significantly lower than U.S. counterparts, analysts said.

The tariff imposed on OCI Co Ltd was 2.4 percent, while U.S. peer Hemlock Semiconductor Group was hit with 53.3 percent, according to Baek Young-chan, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

"U.S. polysilicon makers' market share in China is seen falling rapidly due to loss of price competitiveness," Baek said.

Shares in OCI jumped 8.2 percent while Woongjin Energy Co Ltd spiked 11 percent.

Firm gains in auto sector plays gave market support.

Shares in Hyundai Motor Co Ltd rose 0.9 percent and Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd, an auto parts manufacturer, gained 1 percent.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was down 0.7 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.07 percent lower. ($1 = 1126.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)