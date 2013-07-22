SEOUL, July 23 Seoul shares may open higher on
Tuesday after firm gains overnight on Wall Street, with strength
in the Japanese yen likely to help South Korea's auto and
technology exporters.
"The market will start off in positive territory after U.S.
markets fared well. Eyes will be on major earnings this week,"
said Chang Hee-jong, a market analyst at Daewoo Securities.
The S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record closing high
on Monday and major indexes rose.
Automakers including Hyundai Motor Co, which are
scheduled to release their second quarter results late this
week, could be helped after the Japanese yen rose against the
dollar for the first time in four sessions on
Monday.
But crude oil refiners like SK Innovation Co Ltd
may be weighed after U.S. oil prices pulled back sharply on
Monday from last week's 16-month high.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up
0.5 percent at 1,880.35 points on Monday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:41 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,695.53 0.2% 3.440
USD/JPY 99.55 -0.09% -0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.484 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,337.36 0.17% 2.320
US CRUDE $106.95 0.01% 0.010
DOW JONES 15545.55 0.01% 1.81
ASIA ADRS 142.49 0.43% 0.62
----------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
LG CHEM LTD
LG Chem reported a 7.2 percent rise in second quarter net
profit from a year ago late on Monday.
STEELMAKERS
Steelmakers may rise after news Nippon Steel & Sumitomo
Metal Corp and Toyota Motor Corp have agreed
to raise steel sheet prices by about 10 percent for
April-September as yen falls, the Nikkei
reported.
SHIPPING FIRMS
Shipping companies like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may drag
after Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of
shipping key commodities, fell 0.3 percent overnight.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Stephen Coates)