* Foreign investors buy for a second straight session
* POSCO up sharply after Japan peers raise steel prices
* Tech heavyweights Samsung Elec, LG Elec rally
SEOUL, July 23 Seoul shares advanced firmly on
Tuesday, rising for a second straight session on continued
foreign investor demand and solid gains in the market's large
cap issues including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
POSCO.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1
percent at 1,899.90 points as of 0150 GMT.
"Rallies overnight on Wall Street fuelled optimism here in
Seoul's market as well. Foreign buying is seen sustained for
some time," said Ko Seung-hee, a market analyst at SK
Securities.
Foreign investors were buyers of a net 83.2 billion Korean
won ($74.36 million) worth of stocks, picking up shares for a
second straight session.
The S&P 500 notched a third consecutive record closing high
and major Wall Street indexes rose overnight.
Gains were led by the market's key large cap issues, with
Samsung Electronics, the biggest component on the main KOSPI,
advancing 2 percent. POSCO, the third-biggest, advanced 3
percent.
POSCO shares were buoyed by a media report that Japan's
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp and Toyota Motor
Corp have agreed to raise steel prices, boosting hopes
of a recovery in the sector.
"The report has reinforced hopes that other steelmakers in
the region will be able to follow suit in raising prices," said
Cho Kang-un, an analyst at Shinyong Investment & Securities.
"Chinese steel prices have been rising almost every day in
July, although questions remain whether the rebound will be
sustainable" Cho said.
LG Electronics Inc shares gained 3.6 percent
ahead of its quarterly results announcement on Wednesday.
"Earnings forecasts have steadily been upgraded. But key
details such as how its handset business has fared and its
outlook remain to be seen tomorrow," said S.R. Kwon, an analyst
at Dongbu Securities.
LG Display Co Ltd shares were up 1.7 percent.
Automakers weighed after their recent rallies and ahead of
results later this week. Hyundai Motor Co edged down
1.1 percent and Kia Motors Corp slipped 0.7 percent.
Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors shares have gained 21 percent
in the past three months, compared with the broader KOSPI's 2.4
percent fall during the same period.
Investors were waiting to see if the results of automakers
warranted further gains in their shares from current levels,
said Kim Joon-sung, an analyst at Meritz Securities.
Crude oil refiners lagged after U.S. oil prices pulled back
sharply on Monday from last week's 16-month high.
SK Innovation Co Ltd, South Korea's top crude
oil refiner, dipped 1.4 percent and GS Holdings, the
holding company of the country's No.2 refiner, fell 1.4 percent.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 1.2
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged up 0.25 percent.
($1 = 1118.9250 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo
Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)