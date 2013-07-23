SEOUL, July 24 Seoul shares may open slightly lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after hitting a near six-week high in the previous session, with caution before Chinese manufacturing data likely to keep investors at bay. "The market will probably take it easy today given the recent sharp gains. Given the market's current position near 1,900 points, some profit-taking will occur," said Lee Jae-mahn, a market analyst at Tong Yang Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.3 percent to 1,904.15 points on Tuesday, its highest close since June 13. The KOSPI has risen 6.8 percent since late June. The S&P 500 snapped a four-day winning streak on Tuesday and pulled back from Monday's record closing high, while healthy earnings from United Technologies gave the Dow a slight lift. Chinese manufacturing data is due later in the day. China is South Korea's biggest export economy. Shares in shipping firms like Hanjin Shipping may weigh after Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 0.7 percent overnight. Crude oil refiners like SK Innovation Co Ltd may be helped after oil futures edged higher overnight. ------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:35 GMT---------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,692.39 -0.19% -3.140 USD/JPY 99.55 0.15% 0.150 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.507 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,345.01 -0.18% -2.480 US CRUDE $107.35 0.11% 0.120 DOW JONES 15567.74 0.14% 22.19 ASIA ADRS 143.12 0.44% 0.63 ------------------------------------------------------------->S& P 500 breaks winning streak, but UTX buoys Dow >Treasuries prices lower after average two-year auction >U.S. dollar falls across the board in thin volume >Oil rises in volatile spread trading STOCKS TO WATCH LOTTE SHOPPING CO LTD Krispy Kreme Donuts Inc reached an agreement on material terms of a plan with Lotteria Co for 60 new franchises in South Korea over five years. Lotteria, a South Korean fast-food chain operator, is owned 31 percent by Lotte Shopping. HANDSET MAKERS Finnish mobile phone maker Nokia launched a bigger-screen version of its low-price Lumia smartphone on Tuesday, aiming to close the gap with market leader Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which sells handsets in a wide range of sizes. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)