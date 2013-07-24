SEOUL, July 25 Seoul shares are set to open
lower on Thursday, easing from a six-week closing high in the
previous session after a weaker close on Wall Street and a rally
in the U.S. dollar that will deter foreign buying.
"Strength in U.S. dollar will reduce foreign investor
buying, and this will weigh on emerging market stocks including
those of South Korea," said Lee Kyoung-soo, a market analyst at
Shinyoung Securities.
Data early on Thursday showing the South Korean economy grew
more strongly than expected in the second quarter will likely
have limited impact on the share market.
"Local factors are not strong enough to drive the market's
direction. Foreign investor sentiment is the market's driver
today," Lee added.
The dollar rallied across the board on Wednesday, bolstered
by a rise in U.S. Treasury yields that indicates confidence in
the economic recovery and expectations the Federal Reserve will
pare back its stimulus measures.
Memory chip makers like SK Hynix Inc could fall
after the U.S. semiconductor index fell 1.8 percent overnight.
Shipping companies such as Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd
could also slide after the Baltic dry index,
which measures the cost of shipping key commodities, fell 0.9
percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.42 percent at 1,912.08 points on Wednesday, the
highest close since June 11.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:40 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,685.94 -0.38% -6.450
USD/JPY 100.34 0.1% 0.100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.584 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,318.41 -0.17% -2.280
US CRUDE $105.29 -0.09% -0.100
DOW JONES 15542.24 -0.16% -25.50
ASIA ADRS 141.79 -0.93% -1.33
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Dow, S&P dip; Apple's jump keeps Nasdaq barely in black
>Prices fall as 5-yr auction sees mixed demand
>Dollar cheered by U.S. housing data, Treasury yields
>Oil fall on weak Chinese manufacturing data, profit taking
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI MOTOR
Hyundai Motor, which combined with its affiliate Kia Motors
Corp is the world's fifth-biggest automaker, is
expected to report later that its net profit dipped 6 percent to
2.39 trillion Korean won for the April to June period from a
year earlier, according to Reuters' poll of analysts.
POSCO
South Korea's POSCO is expected to post a 38 percent
year-on-year drop in Q2 operating profit, hit by a slump in
steel demand from the world's biggest consumer China and falling
prices.
LG ELECTRONICS INC
LG Electronics on Wednesday forecast a year-on-year increase
in its current third-quarter profit and revenue, driven by
firmer sales of smartphones, as it plans to introduce its
flagship G2 smartphone model next month.
OCI CO LTD
The South Korean maker of polysilicon said late on Wednesday
its second quarter operating profit fell 80.5 percent to 17.7
billion Korean won ($15.85 million).
KEPCO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO INC, KEPCO
The nuclear power plant designer said late on Wednesday its
operating profit fell nearly 50 percent year-on-year to 14.6
billion Korean won ($13.1 million). The company is majority
owned by state utility KEPCO.
($1 = 1117.0500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo
Jin; Editing by Richard Pullin)