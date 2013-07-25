* Eyes on Hyundai Motor, POSCO earnings
* STX Group shares rally on rescue hopes
* SK Hynix shares firm after posting record profit
SEOUL, July 25 Seoul shares edged lower on
Thursday, easing from a six-week closing high in the previous
session, amid caution ahead of earnings reports from Hyundai
Motor and POSCO due later in the day.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.17 percent at 1,908.90 points as of 0143 GMT. Appetite
for profit-taking was strong near the 60-day moving average of
1,910.70 points.
"The market has risen quite steeply in recent weeks and it
is taking it a bit easy right now," said Kim Young-june, a
market analyst at SK Securities.
The KOSPI has risen 7.4 percent over the past month.
"After all, the market is still dealing with two major
drawbacks, one being China's slowdown and another is the
impending U.S. stimulus reduction," Kim added.
Foreign investors were modest buyers of net 46.8 billion
Korean won ($42 million) worth of KOSPI shares, but domestic
institutions sold a net 67.2 billion won, snapping a
four-session buying streak.
SK Hynix Inc rose 0.9 percent after posting a
record quarterly profit on Thursday as computer memory chip
prices continued to rally on the back of tight
supply.
But Hyundai Motor Co edged 0.7 percent lower
ahead of its quarterly results announcement. The company is
expected to report that its net profit dipped 6 percent to 2.39
trillion won for the April-June period from a year earlier,
according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
Shares in STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd jumped by the
daily limit of 15 percent after the chairman of its main
creditor Korea Development Bank (KDB) said on Wednesday that KDB
is mulling an unspecified financial injection into the
cash-strapped bulk shipper.
STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd also rallied
15 percent as creditors are nearing a decision to inject an
extra 2.15 trillion won ($1.9 billion) by 2017 to rescue the
shipbuilder, two creditor sources with direct knowledge of the
matter said.
Investor expectations that creditors will also bail out
troubled affiliates STX Engine Co Ltd and STX Heavy
Industries Co Ltd boosted shares in holding company
STX Corp by the daily limit of 15 percent. STX
Engine and STX Heavy Industries also spiked 15 percent each.
But LG International Corp shares tumbled nearly
10 percent after the company reported a forecast-missing 66.5
percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter operating profit
late on Wednesday. The profit fall was largely due to a slowdown
in demand from China, according to Kim Jun-seop, an analyst at
E-Trade Securities.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.06
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.25 percent
higher.
($1 = 1112.8500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)