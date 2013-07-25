* Eyes on Hyundai Motor, POSCO earnings

* STX Group shares rally on rescue hopes

* SK Hynix shares firm after posting record profit

SEOUL, July 25 Seoul shares edged lower on Thursday, easing from a six-week closing high in the previous session, amid caution ahead of earnings reports from Hyundai Motor and POSCO due later in the day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.17 percent at 1,908.90 points as of 0143 GMT. Appetite for profit-taking was strong near the 60-day moving average of 1,910.70 points.

"The market has risen quite steeply in recent weeks and it is taking it a bit easy right now," said Kim Young-june, a market analyst at SK Securities.

The KOSPI has risen 7.4 percent over the past month.

"After all, the market is still dealing with two major drawbacks, one being China's slowdown and another is the impending U.S. stimulus reduction," Kim added.

Foreign investors were modest buyers of net 46.8 billion Korean won ($42 million) worth of KOSPI shares, but domestic institutions sold a net 67.2 billion won, snapping a four-session buying streak.

SK Hynix Inc rose 0.9 percent after posting a record quarterly profit on Thursday as computer memory chip prices continued to rally on the back of tight supply.

But Hyundai Motor Co edged 0.7 percent lower ahead of its quarterly results announcement. The company is expected to report that its net profit dipped 6 percent to 2.39 trillion won for the April-June period from a year earlier, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Shares in STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd jumped by the daily limit of 15 percent after the chairman of its main creditor Korea Development Bank (KDB) said on Wednesday that KDB is mulling an unspecified financial injection into the cash-strapped bulk shipper.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co Ltd also rallied 15 percent as creditors are nearing a decision to inject an extra 2.15 trillion won ($1.9 billion) by 2017 to rescue the shipbuilder, two creditor sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Investor expectations that creditors will also bail out troubled affiliates STX Engine Co Ltd and STX Heavy Industries Co Ltd boosted shares in holding company STX Corp by the daily limit of 15 percent. STX Engine and STX Heavy Industries also spiked 15 percent each.

But LG International Corp shares tumbled nearly 10 percent after the company reported a forecast-missing 66.5 percent year-on-year drop in second-quarter operating profit late on Wednesday. The profit fall was largely due to a slowdown in demand from China, according to Kim Jun-seop, an analyst at E-Trade Securities.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.06 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged 0.25 percent higher. ($1 = 1112.8500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Chris Gallagher)