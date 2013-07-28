SEOUL, July 29 Seoul shares, hovering near 6-week highs, are likely to move within a limited range on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week and as they brush up against a key resistance level. "The market will move narrowly around 1,900 points," said Park So-yeon, a market analyst at Korea Investment & Securities, noting that the KOSPI's 60-day moving average is around 1,910 points. She added that auto share moves could be volatile due to moves in the yen. Sentiment could be hurt after central bank data on Monday showed that South Korean manufacturers were more pessimistic about business conditions in August than they were about July. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 0.06 percent at 1,910.81 points on Friday. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:27 GMT--------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,691.65 0.08% 1.400 USD/JPY 98.15 -0.1% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.564 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,333.14 -0.01% -0.150 US CRUDE $104.51 -0.18% -0.190 DOW JONES 15558.83 0.02% 3.22 ASIA ADRS 140.33 -1.35% -1.91 ------------------------------------------------------------->Wa ll St wipes out losses late to end with slim gain >Prices gain, Fed meeting in focus >Dollar fall as Fed seen keeping US rate low for some time >Oil slips on worries about Chinese demand STOCKS TO WATCH SAMSUNG C&T CORP The Saudi Arabian government awarded $22.5 billion in contracts to three foreign-led consortia on Sunday for the design and construction of the first metro rail system in the capital Riyadh. A consortium led by Spain's Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas and including Samsung C&T Corp won a $7.82 billion contract for three lines. LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP The South Korean chemical manufacturer late on Friday reported second quarter operating profit of 69.6 billion won ($62.36 million), after posting a net operating loss of 47.8 billion won a year ago. KB FINANCIAL GROUP INC KB Financial Group reported a 39.6 percent year-on-year fall in second quarter operating profit to 451.5 billion won late on Friday. ($1 = 1116.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Jungmin Jang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)