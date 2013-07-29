SEOUL, July 30 Seoul shares may open lower on
Tuesday after Wall Street lost ground overnight as investors
remain cautious ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve
meeting that could shed clarity on the outlook for U.S.
stimulus.
"The market will probably edge lower after U.S. shares
dipped ahead of key U.S. economic data and FOMC meeting this
week," said Song Seung-yeon, an analyst at Korea Investment &
Securities.
Song added that the downside will be limited and the market
will likely move with in narrow range as investors await key
financial event and data from the U.S. before making investment
decisions.
The Fed is due to release its policy statement on Wednesday
with markets focused on when the central bank may start rolling
back its stimulus. Expectations that the Fed will begin trimming
its stimulus programme in September has roiled global markets in
recent months.
The market may get some support from data on Tuesday showing
that South Korea's industrial output rebounded in June after a
slight decline in May, adding to recent signs of recovery in
Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Memory chip makers could falter after the U.S. semiconductor
index fell 0.7 percent overnight. Chipmakers including SK
Hynix Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
tumbled in the previous session amid mounting concerns about
chip prices.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished down 0.6 percent at 1,899.89 on Monday.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:29 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,685.33 -0.37% -6.320
USD/JPY 97.87 -0.07% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.599 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,324.86 -0.16% -2.130
US CRUDE $104.30 -0.24% -0.250
DOW JONES 15521.97 -0.24% -36.86
ASIA ADRS 138.36 -1.41% -1.97
----------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St declines as investors focus on Fed policy meeting
>U.S. bonds fall on corporate supply before Fed talks
>Dollar rises off five-week low before Fed talks,US data
>Oil steadies after weekly slide, Europe outages support
STOCKS TO WATCH
DAEWOO ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION CO LTD
South Korea's Daewoo Engineering & Construction has won a
$709 million service contract to develop Iraq's largest gas
field in the western province of Anbar, the cabinet secretary
said on Monday.
SHIPPING FIRMS
Shipping firms like Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd may
ease after the Baltic dry index, which measures the cost of
shipping key commodities, fell 0.7 percent.
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park and Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri
Navaratnam)