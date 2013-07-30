* Automakers rally on foreign demand, yen's strength

* Telcos weighed by profit-taking

* Samsung C&T buoyed by a new order

SEOUL, July 30 Seoul shares edged higher on Tuesday helped by firm gains in automakers, but rises were somewhat capped as investors remained cautious ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed clarity on the outlook for U.S. stimulus.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.48 percent at 1,909.09 points as of 0120 GMT.

Overall market sentiment has turned positive lately thanks to a better-than-expected set of major earnings, but investors were unwilling to move aggressively ahead of key financial events and U.S. data, including the FOMC meeting this week, said Park Jung-seop, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.

The Fed is due to release its policy statement on Wednesday with markets focused on when the central bank may start rolling back its stimulus. Expectations that the Fed will begin trimming its massive bond buying programme in September has roiled global markets in recent months.

Foreign investors were sellers of a net 4.9 billion Korean won ($4.41 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap six consecutive sessions of buying. But institutions were buyers of a net 41.1 billion won after three straight sessions of selling.

The market also drew some support from data on Tuesday showing that South Korea's industrial output rebounded in June after a slight decline in May, adding to recent signs of recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Auto issues rallied as the Japanese yen stayed near a one-month high against the U.S. dollar hit on Monday. A stronger yen makes South Korean export goods more competitive against their Japanese rivals overseas.

Hyundai Motor Co advanced 2.6 percent after earlier hitting a 9-1/2-month high of 236,500 won, fuelled by foreign buying. UBS and Deutsche Bank were top buyers of its shares.

Kia Motors Corp rose 1.6 percent after hitting a 7-1/2-month high of 62,500 won.

Investors' views of automakers' second half outlook grew more optimistic after their consensus beating results last week, according to Eric Choi, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.

"Their shares were further boosted by the latest strength in the yen. Foreign investors appear to be dumping Japanese auto shares and shifting to South Korean peers," Choi added.

Samsung C&T Corp rose 1.3 percent after saying it had won a 2.19 trillion won ($1.97 billion) order to build part of the Riyadh Metro project in Saudi Arabia.

But technology heavyweights weighed, with LG Display falling 0.5 percent and LG Electronics shedding 0.2 percent.

Telecommunication issues declined on profit-taking following their prolonged rallies this year.

SK Telecom Co Ltd fell 2 percent after climbing 60 percent so far this year as of Monday's close, while LG Uplus Corp declined 1.5 percent following a 115 percent gain this year. The KOSPI rose 3.9 percent over the same period.

Gainers outnumbered decliners 380 to 329.

The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.5 percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged up 0.7 percent.

($1 = 1110.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Addtional reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by x)