* Automakers rally on foreign demand, yen's strength
* Telcos weighed by profit-taking
* Samsung C&T buoyed by a new order
SEOUL, July 30 Seoul shares edged higher on
Tuesday helped by firm gains in automakers, but rises were
somewhat capped as investors remained cautious ahead of the
outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting that could shed clarity on
the outlook for U.S. stimulus.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.48 percent at 1,909.09 points as of 0120 GMT.
Overall market sentiment has turned positive lately thanks
to a better-than-expected set of major earnings, but investors
were unwilling to move aggressively ahead of key financial
events and U.S. data, including the FOMC meeting this week, said
Park Jung-seop, a market analyst at Daishin Securities.
The Fed is due to release its policy statement on Wednesday
with markets focused on when the central bank may start rolling
back its stimulus. Expectations that the Fed will begin trimming
its massive bond buying programme in September has roiled global
markets in recent months.
Foreign investors were sellers of a net 4.9 billion Korean
won ($4.41 million) worth of stocks, poised to snap six
consecutive sessions of buying. But institutions were buyers of
a net 41.1 billion won after three straight sessions of selling.
The market also drew some support from data on Tuesday
showing that South Korea's industrial output rebounded in June
after a slight decline in May, adding to recent signs of
recovery in Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Auto issues rallied as the Japanese yen stayed near a
one-month high against the U.S. dollar hit on Monday. A stronger
yen makes South Korean export goods more competitive against
their Japanese rivals overseas.
Hyundai Motor Co advanced 2.6 percent after
earlier hitting a 9-1/2-month high of 236,500 won, fuelled by
foreign buying. UBS and Deutsche Bank were top buyers of its
shares.
Kia Motors Corp rose 1.6 percent after hitting a
7-1/2-month high of 62,500 won.
Investors' views of automakers' second half outlook grew
more optimistic after their consensus beating results last week,
according to Eric Choi, an analyst at Shinhan Investment Corp.
"Their shares were further boosted by the latest strength in
the yen. Foreign investors appear to be dumping Japanese auto
shares and shifting to South Korean peers," Choi added.
Samsung C&T Corp rose 1.3 percent after saying
it had won a 2.19 trillion won ($1.97 billion) order to build
part of the Riyadh Metro project in Saudi Arabia.
But technology heavyweights weighed, with LG Display
falling 0.5 percent and LG Electronics
shedding 0.2 percent.
Telecommunication issues declined on profit-taking following
their prolonged rallies this year.
SK Telecom Co Ltd fell 2 percent after climbing
60 percent so far this year as of Monday's close, while LG Uplus
Corp declined 1.5 percent following a 115 percent
gain this year. The KOSPI rose 3.9 percent over the same period.
Gainers outnumbered decliners 380 to 329.
The KOSPI 200 benchmark of core stocks was up 0.5
percent, while the junior KOSDAQ edged up 0.7 percent.
($1 = 1110.5500 Korean won)
(Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Addtional reporting by Jungmin
Jang; Editing by x)