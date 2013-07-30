SEOUL, July 31 Seoul shares may open higher on
Wednesday after a largely positive lead from Wall Street
overnight, but investors will remain cautious ahead of the a
U.S. Federal Reserve policy statement due later in the global
day.
"The market will probably open higher, but gains will be
capped ahead of the FOMC," said Y.S. Rhoo, an
analyst at Hyundai Investment & Securities.
Rhoo said that gains in U.S. technology shares may support
South Korean peers. U.S. semiconductor index's 1.2
percent rise overnight could underpin memory chip makers like SK
Hynix Inc in particular.
Still, investors are likely to remain cautious as they await
the Fed's policy statement later on Wednesday for clarity on
when the U.S. central bank may start rolling back its stimulus.
The Fed's liquidity injection has been a major driver of riskier
asset markets in recent years.
Expectations that the Fed will begin trimming its stimulus
programme in September have roiled global markets in recent
months.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
finished up 0.9 percent at 1,917.05 points On Tuesday.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @22:33 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,685.96 0.04% 0.630
USD/JPY 98.05 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.606 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,327.06 0.03% 0.370
US CRUDE $103.21 0.13% 0.130
DOW JONES 15520.59 -0.01% -1.38
ASIA ADRS 138.60 0.18% 0.24
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
HYUNDAI STEEL CO
Hyundai Steel Company may ease as Moody's Investors Service
has placed the company's Baa3 issuer and bond ratings on review
for downgrade. The second-largest steel producer in South Korea
recently announced 44 percent decline in second quarter
operating income to $182 million (KRW182 billion).
DAEWOO SHIPBUILDING & MARINE ENGINEERING CO LTD
Daewoo Shipbuilding's stock could rise as the Thai
government announced that the South Korean shipbuilder has won
a 520 billion won ($520 million) order to build a frigate
ship.
(Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)